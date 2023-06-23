[Jan 20, 2016] TFR - 60 - Revolutionary Radio with Jeran Campanella: On A Quest For Truth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this show, I talked with the creator of the YouTube channel, “Jeranism” – Mr. Jeran Campanella. I thought we were going to discuss Flat Earth, but the conversation went in a totally different direction than expected. I was quite excited about it and hope we can continue the dialogue in future episodes, either on this show or on his. Stay tuned…
website: https://www.youtube.com/@jeranism
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy