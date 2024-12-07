© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jul 27, 2016] Ships do NOT go over any curve! (53.7K views on YouTube!)
56 views • 6 months ago
This is a segment of the upcoming extended version of my Chicago skyline video (still working on it). In this clip, I show strong evidence that ships do NOT go over any curve as many a ball Earther would have us believe. There is no equivalent evidence on the x axis of the same curvature we supposedly observe on the Z axis and when you rise up on the y axis the horizon ALWAYS rises with you. This is not possible if we are on a ball. The x and z axis would have to match and the horizon could never rise with you on the y axis.
Other videos referenced:
Jeranism - Boats Prove No Curvature - Earth is Flat:
https://www.brighteon.com/f6644a79-4b53-4644-823a-76b75c1b8ca7
The Flat Earth Conspiracy - Red Boat: Edited and Explained:
https://youtu.be/IdwIMtz8owI
Godrules - Laser Experiment on Lake Zegrzynski & Binocular Test at Canary Islands - Globe, Flat or Concave?
https://youtu.be/hBYADIjWYbc
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
