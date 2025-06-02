America has a Left Wing Violence Problem; Civil War is Coming

With the latest molotov cocktail bombing of a peaceful pro-Israel protest, and the murder of two Israeli Embassy workers in Washington DC, it adds to a long list of leftist violence plauging America.

Yeah, as Saul Alinsky trained them in "Rules for Radicals" they point their finger at everyone else and blame them for exactly what they are doing.





Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/





Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)