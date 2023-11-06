© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️"Ukraine will be used as cannon fodder for the West against Russia. But Russia together with China and India is not scared of anyone!"
😱Yet another prediction 15 years ago by Russian politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky.
⚡️PS. Young Arestovich and Poroshenko are sitting there and smirking. They once laughed at Zhirinovsky - but now they cry.
Source @AussieCossack