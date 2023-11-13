BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Culture War | Does God Want to Heal Everyone? | How Do We Grow Our Faith? | Guest: Apostle Dr. Jay Caprietta | The Healing Church | Healing Experience
4 views • 11/13/2023

We are joined today by Apostle Dr. Jay Caprietta with the Healing Church. He explains that when praying for healing, we  have to know the will of God. Dr. Caprietta shares Matt 8:16 where Jesus healed all who were sick. He tells us if you know the will of God for healing, then you  can have faith and confidence in that. Healing is not earned, it’s by the grace of God, he says. Dr. Caprietta continues to share that faith is built by knowledge, understanding and by revelation. He says to ask God for divine revelation and explains that more revelation is caught than taught. He expounds saying that if you are not engaging with the Holy Spirit in the secret place, you can’t expect to get the deep revelations of God. 


