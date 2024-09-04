Japan Warns COVID Vaccines Causing Global Population Collapse

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.





- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com





- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet





Japan has issued a dire warning about the mRNA vaccines that were administered globally in late 2020 and declared “safe and effective.” According to Japanese scientists, these vaccines are safely reducing the global population and effectively collapsing populations.





The scientists, among the most respected in the world, also allege that international organizations such as the UN, along with multiple world governments, are involved in a massive cover-up to hide the full extent of this catastrophic loss of life.





According to the scientists, over one billion people have already perished, with many more deaths expected to follow.





Japan’s findings are redefining our understanding of the global depopulation crisis and highlighting the urgent need to hold those responsible for crimes against humanity accountable.





Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE



