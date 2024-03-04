BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | Former Prime Minister Liz Truss: Britain’s Democratic Process Has Been ‘Outsourced’
75 views • 03/04/2024

EPOCH TV  | American Thought Leaders  [clip]  Former Prime Minister Liz Truss: Britain’s Democratic Process Has Been ‘Outsourced’


“Currently, the government spends 45 percent of GDP in Britain. You know, that is a pretty astonishing figure. It’s 36 percent in the United States, so you’re not that far behind. But in Britain, it’s 45 percent, and I don't think that represents a proper free market economy.”


In this episode, I sit down with Liz Truss, former prime minister of the United Kingdom. We dive into the reality of mass immigration and net-zero climate policy in Britain and discuss how parliamentary powers are being supplanted by unelected bureaucracies.


“Even though we left the European Union, most of the European laws are still on our statute books. So, it’s a bit like getting divorced and still living in the same house as your ex-husband,” says Ms. Truss. “We've reduced carbon emissions, but that's because we're importing more goods from countries like China, who are building coal-fired power stations. So, there's no net benefit to the planet. All that's happened is we have empowered our enemies, and we've damaged our own industry.”


We also talk about the anti-Israel protests sweeping Britain, and Islamist threats targeting members of Parliament.


“There's clearly a basis of self-loathing. The people who are on the streets chanting in favor of Hamas or saying 'capitalism is evil'—they don't like Britain. They don't like the British way of life. They don't like our values,” she said. “A lot of conservatives just think this is a normal political fight. It's not a normal political fight. This is an enemy within our own country.”


Views expressed in this video are opinions of the host and the guest, and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.


🔵 Watch the Full Episode 👉 https://ept.ms/Y0229LizTruss

jan jekielekamerican thought leadersepoch tv
