Your Happy Song

"Hey, Dante! I bet you a tenner you couldn't write a happy song if you tried."

Me: "Hold my coffee..."





I'm so glad. Yes, I'm glad.

I'm not even remotely, or overtly sad.

I'm happy. Oh, so happy;

Not the slightest bit mad or crabby.

Look at all these Spring chicklets, chirping away in their box.

Look at that funny LOL-cat... Aww, bless his cotton socks.

Look at the sky, so blue (ish),

Look at the trees so green.

It's a day to be 'grinny' and smile.

And not the least bit mean.

(Instr)

Look at the sky so blue (ish)...

Look at the trees so green...

It's a day to be 'grinny' and smile.

And not the least bit mean.

My heart is replete with joy,

It's a day I'll never forget.

So, here's your vapid, 'happy' song...

So, give us that tenner.

