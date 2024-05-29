Your Happy Song

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Hey, Dante! I bet you a tenner you couldn't write a happy song if you tried."
Me: "Hold my coffee..."
I'm so glad. Yes, I'm glad.
I'm not even remotely, or overtly sad.
I'm happy. Oh, so happy;
Not the slightest bit mad or crabby.
Look at all these Spring chicklets, chirping away in their box.
Look at that funny LOL-cat... Aww, bless his cotton socks.
Look at the sky, so blue (ish),
Look at the trees so green.
It's a day to be 'grinny' and smile.
And not the least bit mean.
(Instr)
Look at the sky so blue (ish)...
Look at the trees so green...
It's a day to be 'grinny' and smile.
And not the least bit mean.
My heart is replete with joy,
It's a day I'll never forget.
So, here's your vapid, 'happy' song...
So, give us that tenner.
I just won our bet.