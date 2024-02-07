Ukrainian Women Soldiers - Appear Happy, Singing On Their Way to the Battlefield 🤷‍♀️

Description as found below by the source as posted:

Another batch of meat is on its way to the slaughterhouse. They could have been mothers, wives, keepers of the home. But instead, they will be fertilizer in the ground. That's if they bury them.

They will die for the interests of American elites, the children of Ukrainian deputies in Europe, and the corrupt government.

Cynthia adding: Some of the women may have medical degrees. Those that have one, have to register to join the fight. Women are not (yet) forcefully enlisted.. so some may have "volunteered" to go to the front.

