The commander of the company "Arcade" revealed the tactics of capturing a well-fortified opornik of Ukrainian militants

The platoon stronghold was discovered by UAV crews. After that, assault detachments of paratroopers moved into the area.

“There are grenade launchers, boxes of ammunition, boxes of grenades at each position of the shooters. At all approaches, mines were installed in a controlled version: MON-100, MON-200. Also present on landing approaches are anti-personnel mines dropped by a cluster variant. There are anti-tank mines along the landings, which complicates the entry of equipment, ” explained the commander of a paratrooper company under the call sign“ Arcada ”.

The artillery struck at the transmitted coordinates, and then the FPV kamikaze drones flew right into the enemy dugouts and destroyed the militants who had taken refuge in them. Under the cover of an armored group and artillery, paratrooper units launched an assault.

“Having secured somewhere in 50 meters, having also carried out mine reconnaissance, having destroyed mines in a controlled version, they got involved in a shooting battle from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers - RPG, RShG - began to destroy positions. They succeeded because they have a specific confusion, a lot of 200s and 300s. The approach was destroyed, the flanks trembled, we went to the line, ” said Arkada.