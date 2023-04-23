BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Just 0.3% of Scientists agree Humanity is causing Climate Change; NOT 97% as falsely spread by the UN
212 views • 04/23/2023

BREAKING – Just 0.3% of Scientists agree Humanity is causing Climate Change; NOT 97% as falsely spread by the UN – The Exposehttps://expose-news.com/2023/04/21/less-than-1-scientists-agree-humanity-causing-climate-change/

Glacier National Park climate fraud - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Afa6mMMuZhg

Glacier National Park Quietly Removes Its ‘Gone by 2020’ Signs – Watts Up With That?

https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/06/06/glacier-national-park-quietly-removes-its-gone-by-2020-signs-2/

Climategate: the man-made global warming hoax - Eye Of The Psychic

https://www.eyeofthepsychic.com/climategate/

Climategate: A Veteran Meteorologist Exposes the Global Warming Scam: Sussman, Brian: 9781935071839: Amazon.com: Books

https://www.amazon.com/Climategate-Veteran-Meteorologist-Exposes-Warming/dp/1935071831

Fake News About Holes In Antarctic Glaciers

https://climatechangedispatch.com/fake-news-holes-antarctic-glaciers/

Glacier Hoax - LewRockwell

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2019/06/no_author/glacier-national-park-quietly-removes-its-gone-by-2020-signs/


Fake pandemic, fake anhtropogenic warming, fake war in the Ukraine?

The FAKE War in Ukraine

by Miles Mathis

http://mileswmathis.com/minime2.pdf

How Putin is creating a fake war in Ukraine - ABC News

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-04-13/how-putin-is-creating-a-fake-war-in-ukraine/13839752


hoaxscienceclimate changedepressiongenocideoildepopulationcrisisscamfakefossil fuelspopulation reductionextinction rebellionearth daygasclimategatemass murderdenierglaciersscepticthe big one
