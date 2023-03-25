BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EUROPA The Last Battle Part 7 -- Floods of Blood -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
03/25/2023

" Germans are not human beings. Nothing gives us so much joy, as German corpses" ~ Ilya Ehrenburg

This episode treats the Stalin retaliation against Germany, in cahoots with the British, French, and U.S. "American", "zionist", "communist", "jewish" puppets. The era of "jewish" horror, inflicted upon the people of Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Poland and Germany. Both the "jewish" zionist puppets Roosevelt (FDR) and Churchill were instrumental in it all.

Viewer Discretion is Advised

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 1 -- Marxism, Communism & Zionism. A worldwide Communist state under jewish domination. -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/50daa6ac-9bcf-42ba-b566-f40aae691e91

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 2 -- The Bad War -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/208cafca-3cb3-47af-a331-fa813525fe0b

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 3 -- The Rise of Adolf Hitler -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/eda6fe56-4f4e-49fd-83b6-48e792325c1c

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 4 -- Judea Declares War on Germany -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/e845418e-4491-4913-912c-b42c57137200

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 5 -- The Final Solution to the European Problem -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/7512eb12-f17c-44ec-b60c-16d95e5e2da6

🎥 Watch: EUROPA The Last Battle Part 6 -- Operation Barbarossa -- ALL Wars are Rothschild & Cronies Khazarian Mafia Crime Syndicate Talmudic Crypto-'jewish' 'Bankers' Wars

https://www.brighteon.com/94d3d825-be6e-43e5-acb1-2417fc8a7ada


hitlerjewsww2ww1bolsheviksjewryeuropa the last battle part 7floods of blood
