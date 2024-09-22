1st Time: Iraq, Yemen launch Ballistic Missiles. Haifa is burning & the settlers are in shelters like rats 🔥

Description found: (newest updates at bottom)

For the first time...the resistance axis parties are striking the Zionist occupation simultaneously, from Yemen (1 ballistic), Iraq (2 ballistic) and Lebanon.



The aftermath of a Lebanese Hezbollah rocket attack near a building in Kiryat Bialik, northern Israel. Haifa is burning Haifa (northern Israel, port city) is burning and the settlers are in shelters like rats 🔥

Zionist fire brigades :

We are working to put out a fire after a rocket fell between houses in the Kiryat Bialik area near Haifa🔥

Enemy media claims to have shot down an Iraqi cruise missile over the Negev

Unconfirmed rumors that both Iraq and Yemen have fired ballistic missiles towards the Zionists to go along with Hezbollah's continuing attacks.

This would mark the first time that these three have co-ordinated strikes.

Two ballistic missiles were launched from Iraq and a third from Yemen towards the "occupied Palestinian territories"

Newest:

Hezbollah:

- In an initial response to the brutal massacre committed by the enemy on Tuesday and Wednesday (the Pager and wireless devices massacre), we bombed the military industries complexes of the Rafael company, which specializes in electronic means and equipment, and is located in the Zevulun area north of Haifa, with dozens of Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Katyusha missiles.

Next:

The occupation army announces the start of a round of raids on Lebanon in response to the rockets launched towards northern occupied Palestine.









