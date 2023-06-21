Jimmy Dore: Putin Shows Off Year-Old Ukraine Peace Treaty Biden Sabotaged! (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/xLrlmhAgc4Y



Jun 20, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowDuring a recent meeting with African leaders Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed a document he claims shows the details of a tentative agreement between Russia and Ukraine from April 2022 that would have ended the Ukrainian conflict based on a series of provisions, including demilitarization of Ukraine and a promise that Ukraine would not join NATO. As yet no one from the Ukrainian government has disputed the authenticity of the document.





Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the likely cause of the agreement’s derailment — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Kiev to tell Ukrainian President Zelensky not to honor the agreement and keep fighting.





