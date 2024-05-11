EXPERT WARNS FLiRT COVID VARIANT HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
bootcamp
May 8, 2024
There's no such thing as "covid." It's just the flu, rebranded.
###
"New COVID variant strains called 'FLiRT': what to know"
Dr. Ulysses Wu from Hartford HealthCare joins FOX61 to talk about a couple of new strains of COVID called "FLiRT."
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0ZUjp2RMqFI
###
Weekend Update: Rebecca Larue the Flirting Expert - SNL
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=WwfVaehcdfE
###
"What the X Is Going On? Why Companies Resort to Rebranding"
https://news.darden.virginiaDOTedu/2023/08/11/why-companies-resort-to-rebranding/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MAA62Y1GTPuT/