'They hear us - unlike under Biden, when no one wanted to listen,’ - Putin told Fico in Beijing, citing talks with Trump administration in Anchorage
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
33 views • 1 week ago

 ‘They hear us — unlike under Biden, when no one wanted to listen,’ — Putin told Fico in Beijing, citing talks with Trump  administration in Anchorage

He called claims of Russian plans against Europe ‘utter nonsense’ & said strikes on Ukraine came only after attacks on Russian civilian sites.

Adding:

Merz (Chancellor Germany) says that there can be no talk of sending Western troops to Ukraine until a ceasefire is reached.

According to him, even if a ceasefire is established, for Germany this will only be possible "with significant reservations," as there are "many obstacles" in the way.

🐻 The "coalition of the willing" is looking less and less willing each day

