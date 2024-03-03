STEVE BAKER: What REALLY Happened and What's Next for the Blaze J6 Journalist Arrested? - from Boots on the Ground, Breanna Morello

Even a member of the U.S. Marshals agrees. What’s happening to journalist Steve Baker is bullsh*t. I’m told this was said while booking him.









Why is Steve Baker’s case so important?









Steve Baker published evidence that proves the DOJ committed perjury during the Oath Keepers trial.









He’s published details about the J6 pipebomber.









He’s working on several major J6 stories.









The DOJ slapped him with these charges to shut him up, but this isn’t the time to stop speaking up.









We all need to speak up!









Steve Baker

