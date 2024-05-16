Satanist Mormon Draco reptilian avatars own many human slave wives & use in nephilim hybrid breeding

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2024). The earth's hidden matriarchal rulers Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar witch feminists' Satanist Mormon Church department's Draco avatar Satanist priests marry dozens of human slave wives. They have a polygamy harem system. Satan Lucifer appears in these Satanist Mormon child marriage rituals to marry Mormon girls at age 7 and Mormon boys at age 5. It is called the “Wedding of the Beast.” They are dressed in nice wedding clothes, and Satan Lucifer appears in his dragon form, but transfigures into a handsome man for the child pedophile wedding ceremony. Mormon girls are used in Satan's fake alien abduction nephilim hybrid breeding program, and the fallen angels have already replaced 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ human populations with hybrids. The women are used as surrogate mothers in the thousands of children’s human meat livestock food & child sex slaves & tortured children’s adrenochrome blood industry & laboratory biochemical weapon test subjects & DNA organ harvesting & cyborg soldier uberman program & mining slave breeding farms throughout the earth and other planets. The witch surrogate mothers are taken up to the spaceships or underground military bases, where they are impregnated by fallen angel or nephilim or chimera fake aliens, and the invisible 4th dimensional or higher dimensional hybrid fetuses are removed from the alien-abducted Mormon or New Age Wicca witch or Illuminati occult spiritualist “alien contactee” “ascended master contactee” necromancy spirit guide channeling witch or military freemason family surrogate mothers’ wombs, in order to be grown and trained for earth society living on the spaceship or underground base, until infiltration into the human society as reptilian hybrid politicians & military leaders & pastors & court judges & school teachers & Hollywood celebrities & idol singers & corporate managers & royal families & popes & artists & fashion designers & orphanage owners & youth group leaders & nursery staff & as earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers witch feminists. These hybrids & avatars are used to mislead the billions of Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, uncovered women’s heads, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” End Times most wicked most dumbest most blindest most perverted billions of “Jezebel demon-possessed” women (Eve) to destroy society & the family, and to corrupt civilization to remove God’s spiritual protection, and to release millions of fallen angels to replace all key positions in society with hybrids to exterminate the human specie. Warn all your church donators and the 6 billion humans, so that all your church member witch assassins will come to try to kill you frantically and all your 99% religious filth church donators will ridicule as a lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac. Do it now and do not wait until tomorrow, unless you have sold your soul to the devil, in exchange for your safety from assassination attempts and continued church donations. These millions of Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads rebels, men’s pants cross-dressers God’s Word mockers, female rebellion witchcraft demon spirit filled” fake Christians absolutely hate speaking the tens of thousands of truths we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades without sleeping or eating or bathing or marrying or looking for work to cover our own living costs while facing income cut off imminent starvation attacks, because they do not like being cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room every day.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine