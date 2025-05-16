💥 James Comey should be in jail — DNI

Tulsi Gabbard (Director of National Intelligence) says that the former FBI director should be held accountable for allegedly calling for Trump's assassination.

"Any other person with the position of influence that he has... What the propaganda media has built him up to be... I'm very concerned about the president's life," she added.

Adding:

HALF-TRILLION DOLLAR SHIELD: Pentagon unveils blueprint for its new Golden Dome

The Department of Defense has already touted the Golden Dome air defense system as a “dependable umbrella of protection.”

But a price tag raises eyebrows: the system could cost a whopping $542B, with its space-based interceptors alone potentially hitting $161B.

The project is expected to be completed by 2045 at the earliest.

from @Sputnik