PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 15: Love 201

Thelo, Phileo and Eros are Greek words used to describe love. Thelo only appears once in the New Testament and has to do with a love of recognition. It was used by Jesus to point out the hypocrisy of the scribes. The use of Phileo is much more widespread as it refers to how you feel about friends, money, spouse, children and mankind.

This is where we get the words "philadelphia," "philanderer" and "philanthropy." Eros is used to describe sexual love and stimulation and where we get the word "erotic." Sexual intercourse is discussed in the Old Testament but Eros doesn't appear in the New Testament.

Love is obviously important to God or it wouldn't be mentioned so much throughout the Bible. It is also equated with obedience and making Him the primary love of your life because He doesn't want to share you with the Devil. Before the ascension, Jesus tried to bring the apostle Peter to a level of divine agape love but Peter could only respond that he loved Jesus as a friend.

He was clueless at that time and wasn't ready to move from Phileo love to Agape love. The good news is that there is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2016/RLJ-1555.pdf

RLJ-1555 -- JULY 3, 2016

