PROBLEM > REACTION > SOLUTION ☍ IN ACTION

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our ‘’government” gave the fertilizer to the 50 farms for “free” 🤬
Source: https://gab.com/Shazlandia/posts/112207968403499510
Thumbnail: https://www.kcur.org/news/2024-03-11/pfas-contaminated-biosolids-state-testing
VfB coined the term 'multi pronged attack' to explain how it all works
Loss of livelihood
Loss of food supply
Anxiety
Hopelessness
Sickness
Loss of housing
How many vectors have you counted thus far? I'm sure I missed a few