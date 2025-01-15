© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NATO Chief Mark Rutte Admits Russia Produces More in Three Months What All NATO Countries Produce in a Year
“When you look what Russia is producing in 3 months, it’s the same as NATO from Los Angeles up to Ankara in a full year.”
“What you can buy in Russia for the same money is of course much more.”
