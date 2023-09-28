BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Peter McCullough Exposes Covid "Vaccines" Worldwide - The JD Rucker Show
387 views • 09/28/2023

Dr. Peter McCullough has built up a tremendous reputation as an elite doctor for decades. But the Covid-19 pandemic has propelled him to superstar status a he travels the world telling world leaders how wrong they've been since Covid-19 was released.

In this interview, Dr. McCullough reveals not only how he's been fighting the good fight but even explains how he came to his conclusions. He's been vaccinated a tremendous number of times through the years and Covid opened his eyes.

He also talked about the company that offers his products, https://jdrucker.com/wellness

This is the Rumble stream for Discern TV - https://discern.tv

Politics, Culture, Faith, Economy, Conspiracy, and Survival are the topics we cover the most.

Buy long-term storage BEEF at a 15% discount with promo code "JDR" at https://freedomfirstbeef.com

Work with a Christian precious metals company to secure a self-directed IRA at https://jdrgold.com

vaccinescoronaviruscovid-19dr peter mccullough
