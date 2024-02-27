The Sign of Jonah and 3 Days 3 Nights of the Passover Timeline

Note: this video was originally uploaded around Passover 2023. For a newly updated printable PDF companion to this video, please go to Kingdom Secrets Academy ( https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy ), and go to the “Calendar and Holy Days” tab on the blue menu.





Lets talk about the Passion Week, which is the period time when Yeshua Messiah was put to death on the cross and then subsequently resurrected in victory. Do you understand the huge problem with the modern practice of Good Friday and Easter Sunday? Observing these man made traditions directly contradicts the words of Jesus, specifically His words in Matthew 12:40 where He said He would be in the "heart of the earth" for three days and three nights, just like Jonah was in the belly of a fish for three days and nights.





Today, I will show you the significance of the Lord's Supper (which is a different event from Passover), the Passover itself, Wave Sheaf Day, and also Pentecost. Did you know that when Jesus said "do this in remembrance of Me" He was specifically referring to the Lord's Supper, which is the 13th Day of Abib every single year? Get ready to understand the Biblical and prophetic significance of all the first feasts of the Hebrew calendar just as described in the Torah. Observe the Lord's supper and the Holy Days of God with confidence! Here is a link to the Feast Days on the website: https://overcomebabylon.com/5860





Also, if you are NEW to the channel, welcome. If this information is NEW for you, that's okay! You can still jump alongside and observe the Holy Days of God's calendar. Of particular importance this year is going to be Pentecost from sundown May 18 to sundown May 19. GET READY. This Pentecost *could be* the selection of the firstfruits of the wheat harvest of the end of the age that Yeshua told us about... Don't know what I'm talking about? Make sure to check out the Nineveh episode here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHJYN9S5y3U





Take care!





