Events Most Likely to Trigger Disorder in 2024
The New American
Something big is happening this year. Everyone can feel it. From online chatter to in-person conversations, especially among the red-pilled, everyone — even a large segment of the normie population — believes that 2024 is going to be a wild year. Dennis Behreandt and Steve Bonta of The New American magazine discuss the events most likely to trigger widespread disorder in 2024.  

Topics: 

@ 5:25  | Maintaining the post-World War II order and preventing Putin from winning 

@ 11:35 | We're obsessed with building the New World Order empire 

@ 14:40 | War with China? 

@ 24:15 | War with Iran? 

@ 28:45 | Will U.S. election chicanery plunge us into disarray? 

@ 38:40 | If Trump manages to win, will the military step in?

Keywords
electionusevents2024black swan

