UN Emergency Session response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran 7-31-24
Associated Press
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rTf2hW8KIZA
UNSC LIVE Meeting: The UN Security Council convenes an emergency meeting in response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The session is prompted by a request from Iran, with support from Russia, Algeria, and China. Haniyeh's death, reportedly resulting from an Israeli airstrike, escalates tensions in the region, leading to urgent discussions among member states. The meeting, presided over by Russia, aims to address the implications of this incident on regional stability and international relations. Watch the full broadcast for more details.