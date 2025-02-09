Air battle near Toretsk: sniper-precise strike saves our soldiers from death, stops enemy attack

While supporting the cleanup of the Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) Zabalka area, operators of the 1st Slavic Brigade also had a good hunt for Ukranian heavy drone bombers "Baba Yaga".

In the video, a heavy copter tries to bomb Russian positions, but Russian Mavic destroys it with a precise drop.