Canada The Land Of Federal Tyrants

When the Syrian crisis occurred in 2015 the Syrian crisis was then used as a guise to open the country to illegal invasion of undocumented illegal invaders thus deliberately placing Canadian citizens lives at risk. When capital punishment was abolished the punishment for tyranny was never replaced. What goes on now is exactly why our Canadian forefathers had execution in place to deal with tyranny. We have a carbon hoax and it is a hoax because not one of these carbon hoax radicals has proven that 3% of the Earth's surface area occupied by humans raises the Earth's atmospheric temperature even just 0.000001 degree. WEF and lobbyist dictatorship is not a democracy it's factual evidence of conspiracy. This carbon hoax is being used for many things used against citizens as described in this video. Enough of this WEF and tyrannical hate being thrust upon citizens, it's time for justice! 4 min. 40 second video.

