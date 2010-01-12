[Mar 22, 2019] Revolutionary Radio Archive (12/1/10) : Inner Earth Part 1 with Jim Wilhelmsen (2.9K views on YouTube)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Mar 22, 2019] Revolutionary Radio Archive (12/1/10) : Inner Earth Part 1 with Jim Wilhelmsen
75 views • 6 months ago
This show originally aired on 12/01/2010.
The Greeks talked about Hades – the underworld – a place with at least three compartments. One for “good” people, one for bad and the lowest portion known as Tartarus, the prison of the gods. The Egyptians and Norse told of an underworld inside the earth. And Jesus and St. Peter also made references to such a place in the Bible. Author, Jim Wilhelmsen will be joining us to talk about Inner Earth Theories and UFOs. Watch Jim’s videos here:
http://www.youtube.com/view_play_list?p=0DB53B8446E98860
Also be sure to visit Jim’s site: http://www.echoesofenoch.com/
Sorry. This was one of those early episodes where my zeal and excitement caused me to forget that I was just the host and that I should have shut up and let my guest speak.
Also, this was the very early days of my research. If you've seen my more recent material, you know I've obviously changed my views on some of this since then.
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
