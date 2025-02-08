© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇺🇸✡️🇱🇧 TRUMP'S ENVOY HAILS ISRAEL FROM LEBANON'S PRESIDENTIAL PALACE, SHAKES HANDS WITH PREZ WHILE WEARING STAR OF DAVID (pictured), sparking outrage across nation for heaping praise on war that murdered more than 4,000 Lebanese, because Hezbollah's “reign of terror is over”.
We are grateful to our ally Israel for defeating Hezbollah — Deputy Middle East Envoy Ortagus (video above).
She also stresses US set 'red line' that Hezbollah MUST NOT join government - despite being massively popular party holding plurality of support and votes.
Ortagus also accused of intentionally wearing Jewish symbol on Israeli flag as a ring to provoke and intimidate the president - do you agree?
Source @IntelRepublic
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/