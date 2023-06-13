© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Direct Energy Weapon Caught On Video!
D.E.W. - Direct Energy Weapons ⚡️
😮 Clearly you can see a particle beam or beam of light appear before the initial percussion and explosion. This video has been slowed down 4x and stabilized. This explosion took place on November the 13th ,North of Samarra, which lies about 80 miles to the north-west of Baghdad Iraq.
https://youtu.be/F85f1FHxMEs