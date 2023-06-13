BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Direct Energy Weapon Caught On Video! D.E.W. - Direct Energy Weapons ⚡️
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
608 views • 06/13/2023

Direct Energy Weapon Caught On Video!

D.E.W. - Direct Energy Weapons ⚡️

😮 Clearly you can see a particle beam or beam of light appear before the initial percussion and explosion. This video has been slowed down 4x and stabilized. This explosion took place on November the 13th ,North of Samarra, which lies about 80 miles to the north-west of Baghdad Iraq.

https://youtu.be/F85f1FHxMEs

Keywords
weaponsenergyedirectdweapon caught on videow - direct energy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy