Most dangerous meal in the world - Dr. Eric Berg
andreash
andreash
87 followers
Follow
587 views • 5 months ago

These dangerous ingredients are found in the #1 most dangerous meal. Can you guess what it is? 1. Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) are byproducts created when you cook, char, or smoke something. Cooking at high temperatures creates these compounds, which have the potential to alter or mutate your DNA and can trigger cancer of the stomach or colon. 2. When you combine sugar with protein, you create AGEs (advanced glycation end products). These sticky proteins found in foods like barbequed meat can cause advanced aging, inflammation, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and other chronic diseases. 3. Sodium nitrate is found in processed meat like bacon and ham. When heated, it turns into a carcinogen, which can trigger cancer. 4. Residue from the weed killer Roundup Ready is often found in GMO foods such as soy, corn, canola, and cottonseed. Roundup Ready contains the ingredient glyphosate, which is considered a carcinogen by the World Health Organization. Glyphosate also disrupts the microbiome. 5. Caramel coloring, which is used in barbeque sauces and sodas, produces a carcinogenic byproduct called 4-MEI. 6. Aluminum can leach into the brain, increasing your risk for Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. 7. Potassium bromate is found in barbeque sauces and is often used to increase fluffiness in bread products. This ingredient has been banned in 60 countries, but it’s not banned in the U.S. The most dangerous meal includes barbequed meat that’s been grilled, covered in barbeque sauce, and typically cooked on or covered with aluminum foil. Many types of meat served at barbeques contain nitrates and are often wrapped in a bun or served with bread. This meal is usually served with a soda in an aluminum can or plastic bottle and served on a styrofoam plate.

https://drericberg.com/

https://rumble.com/c/DrEricBerg


healthfooderic berg
