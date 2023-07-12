'Rona Origins Sh!tshow

102 views • 07/12/2023

* They can’t seem to explain their cover-up.

* Scientists (read: propagandists) knew that ’rona leaked — or was engineered/released — from the lab.

* Patient(s) Zero were lab workers at a ChiCom biolab in Wuhan, China.

* There is no evidence for natural origins of ’rona.

