BrightLearn - Decentralizing Podcasting for Freedom and Control, an interview with Adam Curry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a thought-provoking interview, podcasting pioneer Adam Curry discusses the revolutionary potential of Podcast Index in decentralizing audio content, empowering creators and listeners, ensuring freedom of speech, and transforming the future of media through innovative features like the Lightning Network for micro-payments and a "value for value" model.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.