USA ONLY WEEKS TO MARTIAL LAW !! (Read description)

Get ready USA... START PREPPING !!

It seems this Martial law that is now approaching very fast, has been very long planned.

I found this video on YT by total accident, it had only had 23 views. It was uploaded in July 2019, at this point most people would have thought this guy was a nut... not anymore. With Alex Jones, recent broadcast about the impending Martial Law. COPY / RE-UPLOAD / SHARE !!

Source: (Channel - fear YAHAWAH on YT)