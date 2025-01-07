Kursk border: compilation of the use of fiber-optic drones by the Russian Forces against Ukrainian armored vehicles, infantry, & other targets

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A compilation of the use of fiber-optic drones by the Russian Armed Forces against Ukrainian armored vehicles, infantry, and other targets in the Kursk border region.
1:04 - 2S1 "Gvozdika"
1:43 - BMP
2:44 - M109
3:03 - T-64BV
3:11 - 2S1 "Gvozdika"
3:22 - Leopard 2A6
Video: @forthegloryofRussianweapons
Equipment identified by: @lost_armour