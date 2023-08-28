First-Ever Spike Detox Protocol Appears in Medical Journal: Here’s How You Can Get Better

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 27, 2023) Dr. Peter McCullough reveals three key substances for breaking down spike proteins, reducing inflammation, and mitigating the risk of blood clotting.
Read the full story at Vigilant News: https://vigilantnews.com
Video is from Vigilant Fox: https://rumble.com/v3cdxui-first-ever-spike-detox-protocol-appears-in-medical-journal-heres-how-you-ca.html