Death of the Dollar Ushers in Gold to Skyrocket in 2024 Says Gerald Celente

"This is going to be the year for gold," predicts Gerald Celente, trend forecaster, and publisher of the Trends Journal, in the second part of our interview. He tells our Daniela Cambone that while gold is projected to climb uphill and reach above $3,000 an ounce in 2024, the U.S. dollar is expected to decline. "This is also going to be the beginning of the death of the dollar... this marks the end of the American empire," warns Celente, as China, Russia, and BRICS countries have embraced de-dollarization. He also points out that this trend is already happening "in front of everybody's eyes." Celente passionately calls for a "Renaissance" to save the U.S. from decay. "You go in an airplane and look at what the people look like. Look at the people; you have your pajamas on. You know what I mean? It's the decline of society," he exclaims. Lastly, he urges people to take action in the New Year. Watch the video to learn more.

