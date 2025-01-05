BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
IS ALL THIS FOG in the BIBLE?? IS THE FOG A LAST DAYS SIGN??
End the global reset
End the global reset
65 followers
1
151 views • 6 months ago

What is this fog that's happening around the country in the world.? Does the Bible give any hint about it.? Is the fog a sign that great destruction is not only imminent, but already in progress? I will read from AA Allen who saw this in July 4th 1954. Back in those days on the top of the empire State build and he saw the destruction to this country. And everything he says seems to point right at this fog we are getting and the very empire State building was hit by lightning on New Year's Eve. On the same New Year's Eve the Washington monument and the Capitol building was hit with lightning as well. These are not coincidences. Let's put all the pieces together and find out what is really going on


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


Strongly recommend you go to Larry McGuire's warning website to learn even more


Larrygmeguiar2.com


This is the link that you must see about Isaiah 24 and everyone going to other ground bunkers that goes along with this video


https://youtu.be/kbavB7AYgMo?si=dPYLrn31lWcjezo0

newssmart dusteclipsefogwhat is the fogthe and
