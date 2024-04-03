Fergus Hodgson | Canada PONZI Plan, Trillions In Debt

With many years of research, a pinch of adventure and whole boatload of freedom, Fergus Hodgson shares his view of sovereignty, Alberta and suggestions for your typical pension questions.

A runner. A world traveller. A citizen of Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and now a permanent resident of the USA.

BA in economics from Boston University. Political Science degree from the University of Waikato.

MBA in finance from Rice University.

He was the founding editor in chief of the PanAm Post and founder and director of Econ Americas. Currently a consultancy focused on international finance, geopolitical risk and jurisdictional arbitrage.

He is fluent in spanish and travelled to 19 out of 20 nations in Latin America, spending over a year each in Argentina and Guatemala.

We are blessed to have this much world finance understanding with us for this discussion about CPP and the Alberta Pension Plan.

Fear of the unknown is understandable, but Albertans and Canadians have been mislead by the Ottawa thugs and it might be time to believe in ourselves.

Fergus talks about the incredible opportunity that we have here, to create one of the most powerful countries in the world.

Book: https://amzn.to/3vGLupG





X: https://x.com/FergHodgson?s=20





Web: https://econamericas.com/