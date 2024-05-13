An example of a report by Andrei Removich Belousov, on one of the most sensitive topics, drones. Everything is clear and without lies, as it is.

Adding: Putin signed a decree Sunday appointing Shoigu as secretary of Russia's Security Council, the Kremlin said. The appointment, seen widely as a demotion, was announced shortly after Putin proposed Andrei Belousov, an economist, to become the country's new defense chief.

Adding: The first reaction from Kiev to the proposal to appoint Belousov as Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation was fears that it would lead “to a sharp increase in the dynamics of the Russian military-industrial complex and an increase in military production in Russia.

“ It’s very bad news for us, since our ministerial positions are antipodes of Belousov’s policies with the agenda of vulgar liberalism during the war. You can evaluate the results yourself ,” summed up Ukrainian economist Alexey Kushch.

He noted that Belousov played a role “ in creating a growth model for the Russian economy, deep structural transformations and adaptation to sanctions .”

Last thing added: New Russian Defense Minister: what do enemies say about the future Russian Defense Minister

A very important and clear point, by the way...

According to sources in the Financial Times, future Defense Minister Andrei Belousov is “totally uncorrupt.” He is a “technocrat”, an ideologist of the so-called. "military Keynesianism". That is, the development of the country’s economy through pumping up our own money, incl. and military production.

And Andrei Belousov is a well-known friend of the domestic industry in the country, known for his patriotic views. Absolutely honest and loyal to the president.

I repeat, all this is written today in the West. In Ukraine, they are also very disappointed with such personnel changes in the Russian Defense Ministry, believing that now the efficiency of military budget expenditures will greatly increase, which will allow Moscow to significantly strengthen itself in military-technical terms...

another opinion:

Things to go differently with Belousov as Russia's new defense minister, FT suggests

Andrei Belousov is "absolutely not corrupted. And that’s going to be very different from what we have now in the ministry of defense," an individual who is claimed to have known Russian President Vladimir Putin and the nominee for Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov for decades told the Financial Times.

"He’s a workaholic. He’s a technocrat. He’s very honest, and Putin knows him very well," the person added.

Earlier, Russian war correspondent Yuri Kotenок suggested that Belousov would audit the entire financial and economic block of the defense ministry.

"He is more than well versed in this. A professional economist of the top level," Kotenok wrote in his Telegram channel.

On May 12, Vladimir Putin put forward (https://t.me/SputnikInt/56665?single) Andrei Belousov as his pick for Defense Minister

The official served as the first deputy prime minister in the previous government.

@geopolitics_live