PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY WITH HOLE OR 1 OF 2 OF EXTRA LARGE PLANETS PASS SUN 😶/ READ 👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 14, 2023





PLANET X-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY WITH HOLE? OR 1 OF 2 OF EXTRA LARGE PLANETS PASS THE SUN (IS YESHUA JESUS YOUR LORD?) I HOPE SO/READ BELOW. Today is now 12/14/23...i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video the music I used is my song by me called (s.o.s) .., you'll see I'm not sure if it's a reflection or actual planet x/nemesis system body that looked large on NASA seeds sun feed that I just caught, or if it was one of the two massive bodies that invaded earths solar system after the planet x system invaded earths solar system as two extra bodies came in that ive shown for years and that fema/planet x system insider mike from around the world mentioned months ago that have world leaders on the edge of their seats worried. Anyway this object you clearly can also see a black hole in it which earths twin sun planet x the brown dwarf star/biblical wormwood does have a black deep magnetic hole in its center. And even more amazing about this all as I showed in my last video the sun had an unexpected solar eclipse that people in mainstream are saying was the moon eclipsing the sun. The sun from my knowledge wasn't supposed to have any eclipse yesterday telling me it's either a planet x system body or one of quite a few extra celestial bodies now in earths solar system as the YouTube channel (Beck from oz ) also caught the sun being eclipsed Yesterday as the eclipse was also caught on NASA footage as can see in my last video. The sun reacted to this body that's for sure and that's not good especially when earths already being slammed by solar radiation and with 2 gamma ray bursts ( 2 exploded stars) sending thousands of pulses of Red band radiation galactic and cosmic waves of radiation at earth meaning more huge quakes and more volcanoes blowing. Plus you'll see pictures of the sky caught by others showing what the planet x system is doing to the sky globally. Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope and Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where I pin my main notes above all other comments. Thanks for coming by...





