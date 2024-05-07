© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The short video trailer emphasizes the biblical foundation of the Land of Israel and provides eight record-setting catastrophes that occurred during the GHW Bush, Clinton, GW Bush, Obama and Trump presidencies. - For 'Eye to Eye' info click here: christianpublications.us/product/eye-to-eye-facing-the-consequences-of-dividing-israel-book/