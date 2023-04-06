The CCP has been preparing to invade Taiwan for decades, and as Miles Guo stated, if the CCP attacks Taiwan, Taiwan’s military and intelligence agencies will be the first ones to sell out Taiwan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/5/2023 Prince Li: The CCP has been preparing to invade Taiwan for decades, and as Miles Guo stated, if the CCP attacks Taiwan, Taiwan’s military and intelligence agencies will be the first ones to sell out the Taiwanese.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow #Taiwan #CCP #CCPinvasionofTaiwan
4/5/2023 小王子：几十年来，中共都在为入侵台湾做准备；而且正如文贵先生所说，如果中共攻台，台湾军方和情报部门将会第一个出卖台湾人民
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平 #台湾 #中共 #中共犯台