Episode 2 The Callisto Protocol | Intense Survival Horror Experience FULL HD 60FPS | 1080p

Episode 2





Welcome to Domirood Gamers





The Callisto Protocol





*CAST*





Dani Nakamura – Karen Fukuhara

Jacob Lee – Josh Duhamel

Ellas Porter – Zeke Alton

Warden Duncan Cole – James C. Mathis III

Captain Leon Ferris – Sam Witwer

Dr. Caitlyn Mahler – Louise Barnes

Max Barrow – Jeff Schine





The Callisto Protocol Gameplay Walkthrough | Intense Survival Horror Experience FULL HD 60FPS (1080)





Welcome to our Full gameplay walkthrough of The Callisto Protocol! Dive into this terrifying sci-fi survival horror game set in a remote prison colony on Callisto, Jupiter’s deadliest moon. From the creators of *Dead Space*, experience an atmospheric blend of suspense, **gore**, and brutal combat as you fight for survival against horrific creatures.





In this video, we’ll explore the game's **graphics**, **gameplay mechanics**, and chilling story elements, offering a firsthand look at **intense boss fights**, horrifying **creature designs**, and **cutting-edge visuals** in **1080 ultra HD**. Don't miss out on the action, whether you're a fan of **survival horror games** or just looking for the latest in next-gen gaming.





🔔 **Subscribe** for more **Callisto Protocol** videos, including gameplay tips, tricks, and upcoming DLC updates!





👍 **Like** and **comment** if you're hyped for this terrifying game!

#CallistoProtocol #SurvivalHorror #SciFiHorror #NextGenGaming #FullWalkthrough #Gore #4KGameplay #HorrorGame #PS5 #XBoxSeriesX #PCGaming





---





I'm Chandan, your guide to all things GTA V. With a passion for gaming and a knack for entertaining, I’m here to make your gaming experience as fun and exciting as possible. Join me and the rest of the Gamer's Paradise community as we conquer Los Santos one mission at a time.









Smash that **subscribe** button and ring the **notification bell** so you never miss a moment of the action. Got a favorite mission or a crazy idea for a stunt? Drop it in the comments – I love hearing from you!





**Stay Connected!**

Follow us on social media for the latest updates, behind-the-scenes content, and more:

- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/domirood_gamers/













- Twitter: https://x.com/Domiroodgamers

- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61558438934972





Thanks for stopping by, and welcome to the Domirood Gamers family!





Let the chaos begin!





#domiroodgamers #thecallistoprotocolgameplay