Amir Tsarfati_ The Future Judgments of God
gocephas
gocephas
123 followers
0
1 view • 08/10/2023

This afternoon I wanted to touch a very important topic because Christians take portions of the Bible and mix them together and put their own seasoning so it will be to their own taste. Often times they fail to divide the Word rightly. So I thought when it comes to the judgments of God. there is much confusion that it's probably best if we get a whole teaching on it. He says a prayer. First of all for all of you who speak African you have already laughed at me. I discovered upon landing that Amir is an ant. It's not funny. I was told that a lady approached me at the end of the service with loving and compassionate eyes that the ant is a biblical animal. Mirrored

Keywords
gospelamirgods judgments
