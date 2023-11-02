Nick Fuentes on Pro-Palestine Protests, Turning Point USA, and BAP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nick Fuentes on Pro-Palestine Protests, #TurningPoint USA, and BAP AKA COSTIN ALAMARU "Conservative" groups like TPUSA and YAF are a facade: they're not conservative groups that are pro-Israel, being pro-Israel is the entire point. The conservative aspect is just wrapping paper. They are agitated about anti-Israel protests at Harvard because that's where the new elites are groomed and they can't have the next generation of elites be anti-Israel. #IsraelPalestineWar #Hamas #Gaza_Genocide
Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick
Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes
Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial
America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ
AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3
Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-661227
Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes
Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes
AFPAC: https://afpac.events
America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org
Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF