Tom Renz | Should We Trust the Government, ask JFK

I got to speak with Bobby Kennedy recently and we had a great conversation. I like Bobby and I agree with him on almost everything, especially the vaccines. Today I want to talk about the assasination of his father and uncle. He's spoken up about the CIA involvement in the assasinations. The information should be made public and it isn't, why? #JFK #Kennedy #Vaccines #Truth #CIA #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow