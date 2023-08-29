Maui - Lori's Laser BLUE Report

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1:03 More Evidence - 2 miles from Lahaina Fire (Blue Push-pop under hood)
:48 Blue Explanation
2:57 Drone Footage from two viewpoints
- Red Roofed House with blue car parked under awning
- Blue Car
- 5 Blue Umbrellas and Blue House with Blue Playground set
- Tennis Court - blue in middle
- Blue car up front and bus in distance
- Another blue car
- Boat with blue shade on top and two blue tubs
- Cyan submersible dx
- Blue Buildings (Industrial Area)
- Dark Blue Car
1:15 Blue T-Shirts
:20 Rejecting Laser Church (Roof lasered but refused to catch fire)
:54 Video Prayer
14 clips, 7:21.