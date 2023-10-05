The ONE question Mark Levin wants YOU to ask after House ousted McCarthy as Speaker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Oct 4, 2023
The House of Representatives has ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker. But was this move — supported by only 8 Republicans and every Democrat — a smart one? BlazeTV host Mark Levin holds nothing back as he joins Glenn to give his thoughts: "This is one of the dumbest ass wars I have ever seen." Levin explains his biggest disagreement with with Rep. Matt Gaetz, who spearheaded the ousting: "If you're gonna blow up the House, blow it up for the right reason." And he urges Republicans who are happy about the ousting to remember one thing moving forward (which also happens to be the title of his newest book): "The Democrat Party HATES America."
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj_lxGSXeuw