The ONE question Mark Levin wants YOU to ask after House ousted McCarthy as Speaker

The House of Representatives has ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker. But was this move — supported by only 8 Republicans and every Democrat — a smart one? BlazeTV host Mark Levin holds nothing back as he joins Glenn to give his thoughts: "This is one of the dumbest ass wars I have ever seen." Levin explains his biggest disagreement with with Rep. Matt Gaetz, who spearheaded the ousting: "If you're gonna blow up the House, blow it up for the right reason." And he urges Republicans who are happy about the ousting to remember one thing moving forward (which also happens to be the title of his newest book): "The Democrat Party HATES America."





